Many of you of heard of the events that took place on Sullivan Street in Berlin this past Feb. 3. On that day the lives of Christopher's children and I were forever changed.
Christopher was my fiance and my world for the past eight years and the wonderful father to Adri and my two children and unborn child.
These last few weeks have been the most darkest and challenging time for us. On behalf of his children and myself we would like to thank everyone.
We would like to thank Angie Goulet and family for welcoming us into her home and being an advocate for us. I personally want to thank the Berlin Public School district, Shannon of the Merie Center and staff of the Merie Center for the continued love and support they have shown to his three kids.
I would like to thank Christopher's best friend Jeremy Waninger and close friend Randy King for still being here for us even though Christopher is gone.
And lastly, we want to thank everyone who has donated, kept us in your thoughts and prayers and the ones who stop and give us a hug or a shoulder to cry on.
This road ahead is very dark right now but with the help and support of everyone I know there will be brighter days ahead. On behalf of his children and I we are forever thankful to you all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.