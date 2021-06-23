To the editor:
Gov. Chris Sununu claims to be pro-choice. So why is he supporting a budget bill in which the Republicans have inserted a nasty anti-choice provision? This proposed ban on abortions after 24 weeks does not include any allowance for rape, incest or a fatal fetal condition.
Thus, if a pregnant woman learns late in her term that the fetus is not viable, this heartless prohibition would require her to continue carrying that fetus, possibly for months.
Sununu said, "First, it is not my bill. It is the Legislature's proposal...Do you want me to scrap a $13 billion budget for this one item?" Yes. It's really pretty simple: veto the bill or threaten to do so and a revised budget without the ban will be put forward. What a feeble lack of leadership.
Gov. Sununu was never afraid of using the veto when Democrats sent him bills supporting an independent redistricting commission, voting rights, energy conservation, and common-sense gun legislation.
Michael Behrendt
Durham
