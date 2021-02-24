To the editor:
We are writing in response to the letter in the Feb 18 edition from Terry MacGillivray of Northeast Snowmobile and ATV Rentals regarding his proposed plans for the old Burger King site in Gorham. We tried to engage with him directly but our comments were removed from his company’s Facebook page.
Our response to Mr. MacGillivray is as follows: You say you’re not looking to expand your business but the original site plan you filed with the Gorham Planning board shows parking for at least 175 4-person side by sides and it could be more if you use smaller ATVs. That’s a huge increase from the 48 allowed at your current location. The revised site plan you filed with the town states that “only 150 will be stored on site” - but that’s a 300% increase!
Also, you say the govenors are to be set for a maximum of 40 mph but the speed limits are 25 mph on the trails and 30 mph on the roads so why would the upper limit be set at 40?
At the Planning Board meeting in January, your daughter mentioned fines would be charged to operators driving ATVs outside of the designated area (geofencing). Is that still your plan? If so, how much are the fines, how will you collect them and where will that fine money go? Have you thought of donating that money to Limitless Playground, the Friends of the Presidential Rail Trail or some other local non-profit?
Who will ensure all these promises are kept? Hopefully people will attend the public hearing Thursday (Feb 25th) evening and we’ll be able to get more information then.
We love riding our ATV but not on the trails around Gorham anymore. This a bad plan for downtown Gorham.
Mark and Marybeth Smith
Gorham
