To the editor:
After Jesus told Pilate, "All who are on the side of truth listen to me," Pilate responded with, "What is truth?"
This is a good question for today as well. The truth is based on all the facts. People present "facts" to convince others that they are telling the truth. How is it possible for us to determine on which side of an issue truth rests when many times there are opposing sets of "facts"? Here are some ways to approach determining the truth of a matter. Heaven knows there are extremely important issues facing this nation right now that require its citizens to know the truth and take the appropriate action. Below are concepts that help us arrive at the truth of a matter:
The whole truth: Facts can be packaged in such a way that they show only a portion of truth. What we need to do is to discover the whole truth. It usually takes time to gather all the facts. On the witness stand we are under oath to speak the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. It is important for the jury to hear all the facts, not just some.
Also, arguments can contain some facts, but also have lies or misconceptions mixed in with them. We should not accept everything presented in an argument as being true just because one or two facts may be true.
Don't rush to judgement; be sure to hear both sides of an argument. Hearing only one side of an argument doesn't allow all the evidence to be weighed and considered. The first argument made in the public square is not necessarily the true one. We all have bias, but to be fair seekers of truth, we need to listen to the facts presented on both sides of an issue.
Contradictions in the argument; arguments containing a major area of contradictory evidence or numerous minor contradictions should make one question the veracity of that argument. The same would be true if there are instances where alleged facts are definitively proven to be false or intentionally fabricated. This should make a person question whether that side of the argument is the true one.
Motivations: No one is perfect. We cannot assume that people in authoritative positions like a teacher, minister, scientist, news anchor or doctor are above reproach, or that they will automatically tell the truth under any circumstance.
We are all fallible and can have mistaken views, even involving the fields of expertise we are in. Also, people can have motives for not telling the whole truth. Authoritative positions certainly carry weight, but because anyone can be corrupted, what is presented as fact by an authority (expert) still must be proven to be so.
Silencing of a view: If one side of an argument does everything in its power to disallow an opposing view, one should wonder why. Many times, silencing a view is used because the strength of the opposing argument is hard to refute. It is easier to convince people if the other side is not allowed to present its case. So much for freedom of speech.
If you are a Christian or Jew: The viewpoints that determine how to arrive at the truth are found in the Bible. Views on issues should be in accordance with Biblical principles, not simply on our own ideas. The Bible, according to both Old and New Testament writers, is the whole Truth.
Adolph Hitler once said, "What luck for rulers that men do not think."
If the people only react emotionally (fear, violence, hatred) to arguments without thinking things through, they will be deceived. If we, the people, only have some truth, but not the whole truth; if we only listen to one side of an argument; if we don't use common sense to evaluate the veracity of statements; if we look only to professional positions and not to the established facts; if one side's argument is being silenced; or if we don't rely on a higher wisdom which is not corruptible, we will be confused and never come to the knowledge of the truth. Think about it.
Malcolm Longenecker
Gorham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.