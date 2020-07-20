Dear Residents, Friends, and Family of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have started receiving the results from our July 13 testing.
At this time, all but two two tests results have been received.
Out of 190 residents and staff tested, we have one active asymptomatic employee who tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee provided direct care to 13 residents. The employee wore a surgical mask when on duty, except for meal breaks, which were held away from the resident areas.
All residents who received services from the employee and their roommates are being quarantined for 14 days from their last contact with the employee.
The employee will quarantine for 14 days from the date of testing positive and report any onset of COVID-19 symptoms to our infection preventionist and to the N.H. Department of Public Health.
All employees who came in close contact during meal breaks have been notified and also placed on a 14-day quarantine from their last day of exposure to the positive employee.
We have zero clusters of three or more residents/staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other.
We have found it necessary to temporarily cancel outdoor visits due to the increased demands on our staff at this time.
Know that this was a very difficult decision for us to make and one that we do not take lightly.
What quarantine means for the residents and staff is that residents who are quarantined must remain in their room and are unable to attend group activities or communal dining.
There are no changes for other residents.
Staff must don and doff personal protective equipment (PPE) when entering and exiting a room for any resident under quarantine.
We anticipate outdoor visits to resume on July 31.
Our next testing will be completed on Tuesday, July 21, by the National Guard.
We continue with all of our same infection prevention measures with routine cleaning and disinfecting, screening of residents and all who enter the facility per CDC guidelines, PPE use, and physical distancing of 6 feet.
As always, please be vigilant with mask wearing, 6-foot distance from others, and frequent hand hygiene… we are counting on you, as you are counting on us.
Any questions, please do not hesitate to give me a call.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, RN, NHA, Administrator
Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.