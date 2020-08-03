Dear residents, friends and family of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have now received all test results from the July 21 testing and the remaining results are negative. The state has reassured us that for all future testing we should receive the results within 48 hours. They have new systems in place for a smoother workflow.
We currently have two employees who continue under quarantine for positive COVID-19 test results, one each from the previous two test dates. All resident results continue to be negative. There has been no facility transmission of COVID-19 and we are praying it continues as such.
You will be notified individually and immediately by phone should we receive a positive result for your resident. Our next test date is Tuesday, Aug. 4.
We have had zero clusters of three or more residents/staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other.
We continue with all of our same infection prevention measures with routine cleaning and disinfecting, screening of residents and all who enter the facility per CDC guidelines, PPE use, frequent hand hygiene and physical distancing of 6 feet.
Please remember, if you travel outside of the New England states, you must quarantine for 14 days. This includes visitors as well as staff.
We continue to maintain close contact with the state Department of Public Health. We continue to monitor staff and residents for symptoms of COVID-19 daily and more often if indicated, with protocols in place for our staff to be able to take quick action should it be needed.
Please continue to be vigilant with wearing a mask over nose and mouth when around others not from your immediate household, perform hand hygiene frequently for at least 20 seconds (using soap and water or at least 70 percent alcohol-based hand rub) and maintain a 6-foot distance from others.
On July 28, we completed the length of time necessary to enter into Phase 2 of reopening of our Home.
Please keep in mind that we have been moving forward with as much caution as possible having had two recent staff test positive for community transmission of COVID-19. At that time, we pulled back on communal dining and small group activities, as well as outdoor visits.
Things will now be starting to reopen again on the second floor neighborhoods. The third floor will begin to reopen on Aug. 4 and will be able to schedule outdoor visits at that time as well as resuming communal dining and small group activities.
Please keep in mind, should community transmission of COVID-19 continue to be present in our staff, and depending on what their role is in the facility, we may need to again pull back to safety.
Diane Booth is also looking at opportunities for us to take small groups of residents on outings, maybe an outdoor tea party on a nice day, or a car ride with the windows down and the cabin air recirculation turned off (All while wearing masks and social distancing of course).
The first remote Family Committee was held via Zoom on Monday, July 27. We are working on expanding our Zoom access for dial in ability so that more families are able to join. There was active discussion from all participants on the three phases of reopening our Home, reviewing past practices and discussing concerns that will need to be evaluated and worked through as we move forward.
Participants voted to hold weekly meetings, every Monday at 3 p.m. If you would like to join the Coos County Nursing Home Family Committee Meetings, please reach out to us via email lynn.beede@cooscountynh.us and we will send you a participant link or call the facility and speak with Candice Santy for more information.
Any questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call.
Warm regards,
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, RN, NHA,
Administrator
Coos County Nursing Home
Berlin
