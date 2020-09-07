To the editor:
Dear residents, friends, and family of Coos County Nursing Home:
We are pending four test results for staff from COVID-19 testing on Aug. 28, 2020, but all test results received at this time are negative.
There continues to be no facility transmission of COVID-19.
Our next facility testing date is scheduled on Sept. 7. We anticipate that our testing frequency will change, based on new guidance and will be dependent on community transmission rates in our county.
We continue to have zero clusters of three or more residents/staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other.
We continue with all of our same infection prevention measures with routine cleaning and disinfecting, screening of residents and all who enter the facility per CDC guidelines, PPE use, frequent hand hygiene, and physical distancing of 6 feet.
Weekly teleconferences are ongoing with the state of New Hampshire. They will be providing additional clarification in the next week on the number of visitors we are allowed to have in the facility when we enter Phase 3.
Telecommunication is the preferred method for residents to keep in touch with loved ones (phone, video chats, FaceTime, texting, messaging). The next safest would be outdoor visits. We are cautioned against indoor visits and are limited to no more than two people at a time when a resident is at end of life and/or with compassionate care situations.
We are also limited to one designated person for those residents who are unable to participate in outdoor visits and are only able to receive indoor visits. If a resident is only able to receive visitors in their room and they have a roommate, the roommate’s permission is necessary for these room visits.
Note, the roommate will be required to wear a mask and the privacy curtain will also need to be drawn during the visit. The length of any visit will be up to the facility and based on many factors. At this time, we are able to allow one visitor per floor when room visits are necessary.
Please remember, if you travel outside of the New England states, you should quarantine for 14 days. This is per New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Public Health.
We continue to monitor staff and residents for symptoms of COVID-19 daily and more often if indicated, with protocols in place for our staff to be able to take quick action should it be needed.
According to the CDC (2020), COVID-19 may present in a wide range of symptoms, from mild to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with the following symptoms may have COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea
This list does not include all possible symptoms. The CDC will continue to update this list as more is learned about COVID-19. Updates may be found at the following link: cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
The next Family Committee Meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. If you would like to join the CCNH Family Committee Meetings, please reach out to us via email at lynn.beede@cooscountynh.us and you will be sent a participant link and dial-in information.
Please continue to be vigilant with wearing a mask when around others not from your immediate household (mask should cover your nose and mouth), perform hand hygiene frequently for at least 20 seconds, and maintain a 6-foot distance from others.
Any questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, RN, NHA, Administrator
Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
