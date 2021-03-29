Dear residents, friends and family of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have a second resident who tested positive, no new staff positives, details on timeline are as follows:
Resident COVID-19 lab-based PCR test results from March 24: Out of the 77 residents tested, there were 76 negatives, and the one previously reported positive. There were no new positives from this testing sample. All 184 staff were rapid tested on March 25 and all were negative. Staff and residents will continue testing weekly at this time and for at least the next two weeks.
We had one resident with a known close exposure to our positive resident. Even with that individual having full vaccination status, they had been placed on quarantine. This was due to their high-risk for transmission and compromised respiratory status. The close exposure resident had been rapid tested daily and tested positive this morning. There are no additional residents with known exposure, however, we continue to actively monitor all residents for the slightest symptom, as always.
This brings us to two residents in-house with active COVID-19.
Our current situation is something we have been anticipating and planning for, with the phased reopening of our home and communities. Our medical director, Dr. Cardenas, has made sure our residents have the best medical treatment available, working with our nursing staff to implement guidelines for a safe and rapid response.
Androscoggin Valley Hospital has made available to us Bamlanivimab, an IV infusion approved for use in the treatment of residents who are symptomatic with COVID-19.
On March 25, Brian O'Hearn from AVH coordinated a vaccine clinic with our director of nursing, Sarah Berry, for residents and staff who had been hesitant to receive the vaccine prior to our current outbreak. There were 16 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines administered, first offered to all unvaccinated residents and then to staff. These additional vaccinations brought our resident vaccination rates up from having 87 percent of our residents vaccinated, to now having 97 percent of all residents vaccinated. We have two residents who received dose 1 of the Pfizer vaccine and have dose 2 scheduled when due.
If you have not received your COVID-19 vaccine, you are at greater risk of contracting the virus and spreading it to others.
If you are a resident and would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, please make your nurse aware. All employees who have not received their COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to reach out to Connie Croteau, RN, infection preventionist, for more information. If you are a visitor or family member of a resident who would like to receive the vaccine, or if you wish to know when it will be available to you, please call 2-1-1 for more information or visit the State’s COVID-19 vaccine website at vaccines.nh.gov.
Please help us to keep our community safe and get vaccinated if you can.
The N.H. Department of Public Health guidelines place us in Phase 0. Compassionate care visits will continue to take place in all phases. If you would like to schedule a compassionate care visit, please call Claire Poulin at (603) 752-2343, ext. 2016.
According to the CDC (2021), COVID-19 may present in a wide range of symptoms, from mild to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with the following symptoms may have COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
The CDC will continue to update this list as more is learned about COVID-19. Updates may be found at the following link: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, RN, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
