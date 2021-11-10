To the editor:
Dear residents, family and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
All testing from last week was negative for COVID-19. Residents on both floors are once again able to enjoy small group activities, social visits and communal dining. Transmission in our county continues to be high, so we will need to continue with twice weekly testing of all unvaccinated staff.
We received notice from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid this week that all employees (including contracted vendors) must be immunized against COVID-19 in order for us to be compliant with their rules of participation.
This regulation requires all employees to have at least one shot by Dec. 5 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. The regulation provides for exemptions based on recognized medical conditions or religious beliefs, observances, or practices. We are currently developing a policy and procedure to meet these requirements.
We continue to follow all previously reported infection control and prevention measures.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator
Coos County Nursing Home
Berlin
