Dear Friends and Family of CCNH residents:
We have zero (0) active COVID-19 cases in our facility. We have zero (0) clusters of three or more residents/staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other.
Interestingly, our Infection Preventionist reported today that our residents have had zero (0) respiratory infections for the months of April, May and June of 2020. This is drastically reduced from the number of cases at the same time last year. For example, in May of 2019 we had ten respiratory infections and this year none, zero. For us, this is a perfect example of just how effective and important masks are to reduce the risk of transmitting respiratory infections.
Staff and 10 percent of residents were tested for COVID-19 on July 13, 2020. We are anticipating receiving the results within the next three to five days. Please do not call the facility for the results, we will notify you once they are all received or sooner if there are any positive results.
Phase 1 of reopening our Home started today, July 14th, with small group activities for those residents who are able to practice social distancing of six feet, mask wearing, and hand hygiene according to CDC and Public Health guidelines. We are now in the planning stages of entering Phase 2 on July 28, which will then allow for residents to go on outings with no more than 10 people and following all other social distancing, mask wearing, and frequent hand hygiene. Non-essential healthcare providers and contractors who are deemed necessary by the facility will also be allowed to enter the building. Phase 3, the one we have all been anxiously awaiting, the Phase when we will be able to open our doors to visitors (with some restrictions), is tentatively planned for August 11, 2020.
Please keep in mind, we must continue to maintain our COVID-19 free status and have no concerning spikes in transmission rates in our community for us to continue progressing through these Phases.
As always, please be vigilant with mask wearing, 6-foot distance from others, and frequent hand hygiene… we are counting on you, as you are counting on us.
Any questions, please do not hesitate to give me a call.
Warm regards,
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, RN, NHA, Administrator
Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
