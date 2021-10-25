To the editor:
Dear residents, family and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
We had a direct care employee test positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. There was no resident exposure. The employee had not worked greater than 48 hours prior to symptom onset, so according to our current guidance we are not required to make any changes to our resident activities or visits at this time. Public Health is aware and reviewing for any additional recommendations.
We continue with all of the same infection prevention and control interventions as previously reported.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.