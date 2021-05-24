To the editor:
We have no active COVID-19 cases.
We continue to partner with AVH for our residents and employees to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
We continue with 100 percent of our residents being vaccinated and greater than percent of our employees, with more receiving their vaccine each week.
Residents are at greatest risk from visitors and employees who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
We require all unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, and immunocompromised employees to wear an N95 mask. The N95 mask provides them with the best fit to reduce the risk of asymptomatic spread.
All fully vaccinated employees who are not immunocompromised are to wear a procedure mask.
It is important for our employees and visitors to know that even though our residents are vaccinated, many of them are severely compromised. While the vaccine will afford them some protection, they are still at significant risk should an unvaccinated employee or visitor unintentionally transmit COVID-19 to them through asymptomatic spread. If you have not received your COVID-19 vaccine and would like more information, please visit https://www.vaccines.nh.gov/ or call 2-1-1. All employees are encouraged to see Connie Croteau, RN Infection Preventionist/Director of Quality or Sarah Berry, MSN, RN Director of Nursing if they would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
If you would like to schedule a compassionate care visit, please call Candice Santy at extension 2017.
Effective Monday, May 24, if you would like to schedule a social visit, please call Lynn Gendron at extension 2039, you will be able to leave a message if she is away from her desk, and she will make return calls in the order they are received.
We are expanding the visiting schedule and will need your help with transporting the resident you will be visiting, from their floor to the assigned visiting area. Staff will bring the resident to the elevator, to reduce traffic on the floors. If visitors are unable to transport, staff will be available to assist you, please let us know at the time you are scheduling the visit if you will need help. Visits will be scheduled in 30-minute increments, mornings, afternoons, and weekends. On Monday, visitors will now arrive at the main entrance to be screened. Visits will take place on the patio and/or Sunroom as assigned.
When you are transporting your resident, please do not interact or hold conversations with anyone except the resident you are visiting, this includes other visitors, nursing staff, and other residents. You will need to go directly from the entrance following your screening, then to the floor your resident lives on, assisting them directly to your designated visiting area. You will need to wear the protective equipment provided by the facility and will need to keep a 6-foot distance from others (staff, other visitors, other residents).
We continue to follow CDC, CMS, and State of NH guidance surrounding COVID-19 infection control and prevention practices.
Warm regards,
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, RN, NHA
Administrator
