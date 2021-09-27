To the editor:
Dear residents, families and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
We are testing all staff and residents twice weekly, with testing taking place again today. There have been no additional positive cases of COVID-19 since our initial four employees who tested positive, all are associated with the same community exposure; there are zero positive residents.
In-room and outdoor activities are ongoing for all residents. This week, an art activity was held outside and “Hallway BINGO” last night, today will be clay art — residents are making apple dishes that they will paint (an outdoor activity), as well as another “Hallway BINGO.”
During response testing, we are not able to schedule social visits. If you would like to schedule a compassionate care visit, please call Candice Santy’s office at ext. 2017. If you would like to schedule a video chat, please call Diane Booth’s office at (603) 752-2343, ext. 2022.
We continue with all the same infection control and prevention interventions as previously reported.
The FDA has authorized the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to be administered as a booster at least six months after completion of the primary Pfizer-BioNTech series in certain populations. As with all vaccinations, we will provide you with educational materials for the vaccine and we will not give the vaccine until we have received permission from the resident and/or their responsible party.
Please call and speak with a Nursing supervisor or Social Services if you have any questions and they will be able to connect you with the best person to help you. As always, please feel free to call my cellphone at your convenience. I will be sending out additional email updates with any new information at least weekly. If we should have any new positive results, I will update you as soon as possible and before 5 p.m. the next day.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.