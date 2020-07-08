Dear Friends and Family of Caos County Nursing Home residents:
We have received our results from the July 3 COVID-19 testing, all results for staff and residents were negative.
The National Guard did an amazing job and were wonderful with the residents.
We have zero active COVID-19 cases in our facility. We have zero clusters of three or more residents/staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other.
Our next round of testing is scheduled on July 13. Drive through testing for staff only will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Testing will begin at 6:30 a.m. for employees working the 11 p.m.-7 a.m. shift. This next round of testing will include 10 percent of residents and 100 percent of staff. All outdoor visits will be cancelled on this day only.
We continue with all of the same infection control practices that we have been using over the past four months.
We are starting to see a trend resurface with shorter PPE supply chains and are questioning if this is due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Southwestern portion of the United States. We are considering ourselves fortunate that the state of New Hampshire is providing us with a large quantity of masks and gowns, as well some smaller amounts of other essential PPE supplies in the next week.
Staff and residents are excited to begin Phase 1 of reopening our home on July 14. The activity, restorative nursing and therapy departments are busy planning activities and therapies for residents to enjoy in small groups while practicing all of the important safety precautions as per the NH Department of Public Health and CDC guidance. So long as there is no rebound in COVID-19 cases, we will be able to move into Phase 2 on July 28.
As always, please keep vigilant with mask wearing, 6-foot distance from others, and frequent hand hygiene. We are counting on you, as you are counting on us.
Lastly, if you are active on Facebook, we have created a new Coos County Nursing Home Facebook Page.
There are a few different pages with our name, so please make sure you are looking for the one with a picture of our facility and a chalk drawing of “your work matters” as a profile picture.
Once arriving to the Page, please click on “Posts” for the update section. Please share this information with your friends and family and encourage them to like our page and follow us for updates, as we are limited in the number of people we can include in our emails.
Any questions, please do not hesitate to give me a call.
Warm regards,
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, RN, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home
