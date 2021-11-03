To the editor:
Dear residents, family and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have been advised that the second employee who was presumed positive for COVID-19 is negative. All resident activities, social visits and communal dining on the second floor have resumed.
All residents on the third floor had one more round of testing on Tuesday.
We continue with all the same infection prevention and control measures as previously reported.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
