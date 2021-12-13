To the editor:
Dear residents, family, and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have a direct care employee, who is symptomatic, test positive for COVID-19 today, Thursday, Dec. 9. All residents who live on the third floor will receive a rapid test today and will have a lab-based PCR test collected on Monday. We will report any positive test results to you as soon as possible; so far all are negative, with two pending.
Third floor group activities and communal dining will be placed on hold until further notice.
Please be aware, visiting the residents who live on the third floor may place you at greater risk of COVID-19 transmission. Until we have completed two rounds of testing, it is possible there may be unknown transmission taking place in our Home. When visiting, please follow the CDC and CMS Core Principles of COVID-19 Infection Prevention:
Core Principles of COVID-19 Infection Prevention
• Visitors who have a positive viral test for COVID-19, symptoms of COVID-19, or currently meet the criteria for quarantine, should not enter the facility. Facilities should screen all who enter for these visitation exclusions.
• Hand hygiene (use of alcohol-based hand rub is preferred).
• Face covering or mask (covering mouth and nose) and physical distancing at least six feet between people, in accordance with CDC guidance.
• Instructional signage throughout the facility and proper visitor education on COVID19 signs and symptoms, infection control precautions, other applicable facility practices (e.g., use of face covering or mask, specified entries, exits and routes to designated areas, hand hygiene).
• Cleaning and disinfecting high-frequency touched surfaces in the facility often, and designated visitation areas after each visit.
• Appropriate staff use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
• Effective cohorting of residents (e.g., separate areas dedicated to COVID-19 care).
• Resident and staff testing conducted as required at by federal public health regulations (42 CFR § 483.80(h), see QSO20- 38-NH).
These core principles are consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for nursing homes, and should be adhered to at all times. Additionally, visitation should be person-centered, consider the residents’ physical, mental, and psychosocial well-being, and support their quality of life.
The risk of transmission can be further reduced through the use of physical barriers (e.g., clear Plexiglass dividers, curtains). Also, nursing homes should enable visits to be conducted with an adequate degree of privacy. Visitors who are unable to adhere to the core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention should not be permitted to visit or should be asked to leave. By following a person-centered approach and adhering to these core principles, visitation can occur safely based on current guidance.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the CDC encourage all who are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are at no cost and there are multiple clinics taking place locally. Please call 2-1-1 for more information.
COVID-19 clinics continue in-house for all residents and employees. Current vaccination rates for CCNH employees: fully vaccinated 95 percent; partially vaccinated 4 percent; unvaccinated 1 percent. Residents are 99 percent fully vaccinated.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.