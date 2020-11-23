To the editor:
Dear residents, friends and family of Coo County Nursing Home:
We understand how difficult the upcoming Holidays will be for all of you. We want to do our best to share the love and joy of the holiday season with many activities planned for residents to enjoy. Over the next few weeks, we will be helping our residents decorate for the holidays. We will be putting up as many trees as we can, with as many lights as they will hold.
Diane will be scheduling holiday festivities, working within our guidelines and within the limitations of COVID-19. The holiday smells of cookies baking in the oven will be drifting about. Keith is planning delicious Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and dessert bars for the residents on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Gift giving will take place on Dec. 18 and 19 for all of the residents.
Jane will continue her tradition of building a gingerbread house to share with residents. Each resident will have a gingerbread cookie to decorate. There will be those dressed up as elves to spread joy and happiness. Each floor will have their own special tree, decorated by the residents themselves. There will be a special night on each resident neighborhood, where all residents will take turns putting an ornament on their tree.
Please know you are able to drop off special items for your residents at the front entrance, some families have asked and were not aware they could do this.
There continues to be no facility transmission of COVID-19. Our next scheduled staff testing date is Nov. 24; 10 percent of staff will be tested on that day. Keep in mind this date and the number of employees tested could change, depending on the Nov. 13 results as well as the level of community transmission in our county.
We continue to have zero clusters of three or more residents/staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other.
Our contracted lab, LabCorp, has experienced a tremendous spike in COVID-19 testing, and has advised they will be dropping our contract. Like all things in life, there is a silver lining. The new lab we will be working with, siParadigm, will require much less work from our front-line staff conducting the testing, and we will continue to have equivalent access to test results through an online portal. They will even complete all of the initial setup for us.
We will continue in Phase I, implementing the following guidelines, per the State of N.H. Bureau of Infectious Disease Control:
• Symptom screening for all persons entering the facility and all residents at least daily.
• Visitation: Compassionate care, indoor and outdoor visitation. Per Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services visitation guidance: Indoor visitation should not occur if a facility is undergoing response testing due to a new COVID-19 case in the facility. Coos County Nursing Home does not meet this criteria at this time.
• Non-essential personnel: None.
• Trips outside the facility: Only medically necessary trips.
• Communal dining: Limited with physical distancing.
• Group activities: Limited to no more than 10 people with masking and physical distancing; cohorting encouraged.
• Testing: Routine surveillance testing in accordance with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services guidance.
• Animal Policy: No companion or therapy animals permitted.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 may present in a wide range of symptoms, from mild to severe illness. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
People with the following symptoms may have COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
The CDC will continue to update this list as more is learned about COVID-19. Updates may be found at the following link: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
The CDC advises that “everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who do not live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Masks should not be placed on children under 2 years old, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The mask is not a substitute for social distancing” (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html).
Lynn M. Beede, administrator
Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
