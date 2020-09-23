To the editor:
Dear Residents, Friends, and Family of CCNH:
We are beginning to receive results from our COVID-19 testing from Sept. 17. At this time we have one positive employee who is a direct care provider. We have one additional employee on quarantine due to direct exposure to a person testing positive for COVID-19. There are 25 staff tests that are still pending, all resident results are negative.
We will be updating you should anything change in our processes or Phases of reopening. We will update you as we receive new information. You will always be notified no later than 5 p.m. the next day, should we have any positive COVID-19 results. There continues to be no facility transmission of COVID-19 at this time.
We continue to have zero clusters of three or more residents/staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other.
We continue with all of our same infection prevention measures with routine cleaning and disinfecting, screening of residents and all who enter the facility per CDC guidelines, PPE use, frequent hand hygiene, and physical distancing of 6 feet. Weekly teleconferences are ongoing with the state of New Hampshire.
Please remember, if you travel outside of the New England states, you should quarantine for 14 days. This is per New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Public Health.
We continue to monitor staff and residents for symptoms of COVID-19 daily and more often if indicated, with protocols in place for our staff to be able to take quick action should it be needed.
According to the CDC (2020), COVID-19 may present in a wide range of symptoms, from mild to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with the following symptoms may have COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. This list does not include all possible symptoms. The CDC will continue to update this list as more is learned about COVID-19.
Please continue to be vigilant with wearing a mask when around others not from your immediate household (mask should cover your nose and mouth), perform hand hygiene frequently for at least 20 seconds and maintain a 6-foot distance from others.
Any questions, please send us an email if possible, so that we may keep our phone lines open for resident use.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, RN, NHA, administrator
Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
