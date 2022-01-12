To the editor:
Dear Residents, Friends, and Family of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have six additional employees who have tested positive, totaling 10 active cases at this time. No residents are positive for COVID-19. However, we have residents with known exposure to people positive for COVID-19 within 48 hours of visiting and/or working in the facility. All residents and staff with known exposure are being tested per CDC and CMS guidance.
Please be aware of the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission when visiting residents. The county transmission rates continue to be very high.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please do not visit even if you have a negative COVID-19 test. We are seeing many people who have a negative test early in their illness and then convert positive with follow-up testing.
Regardless of your vaccination status, if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or any other communicable illness (i.e., flu, head cold, etc.), please do not visit until you are better. If you have any questions on the best time to visit following a recent illness or known exposure to COVID-19, please call Connie Croteau, RN, infection preventionist.
The CDC advises us on the importance of residents, staff, and visitors receiving their COVID-19 vaccines (if you are eligible to receive the vaccine). While you may still get the virus if you are vaccinated for COVID-19, the vaccine may reduce your risk for serious illness if you do become infected.
We have five National Guard Soldiers and Airmen being deployed today, they are expected to join us for facility orientation tomorrow morning. We are very fortunate and thankful to be receiving their assistance through mid-March.
We are experiencing trouble with our main phone line, (603) 752-2343. Please use lines (603) 752-2344 and (603) 752-2345 as we work to have the problem fixed. We will be migrating to our new phone system on Jan. 18. Once we have migrated, you will reach the receptionist Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The auto attendant will continue to pick up during off hours and holidays.
Families and Friends wishing to speak with patients and residents are asked to call the following phone numbers:
Rooms 200-208: (603) 728-9157
Rooms 210-215: (603) 728-9168
Rooms 221-226: (603) 728-9175
Rooms 230-235: (603) 728-9178
Rooms 301-308: (603) 348-3868
Rooms 310-315: (603) 728-9127
Rooms 321-326: (603) 728-9131
Rooms 330-335: (603) 728-9134
We will continue with all previously reported infection control and prevention measures.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
