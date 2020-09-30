To the editor:
Republican Speaker of the house Mitch McConnell has 395 bills collecting dust on his desk which is referred to as his “Legislative Graveyard.”
This has resulted in the least productive Congress in history. The House has worked too hard to put together these bills.
H.R. 1, For The People Act in 2019, for instance, was an effort to: “To expand American’s access to the ballot box, reduce the interest of big money in politics, and strengthen ethics rule for public servants and other purposes.”
McConnell has not allowed the Senate to vote on this or the other 394 bills.
Lucy K. Wyman
Lancaster
