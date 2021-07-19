To the editor:
These are difficult times we are living in and there are many who are struggling to make ends meet. We can all empathize with those who are unable to pay their rent during these troubling times.
There are resources available to help those who cannot pay their rent, however, those that fail to pay rent; also neglect to apply for the resources that are available. Authorities and renters are unlawfully leaving all of their responsibility to the landlords. Landlords should not have to chase down rent payments. Many landlords never retrieve the rent payments that are owed to them. The decisions authorities make to override leases are causing landlords misfortune.
The days of all rental property owners being wealthy are over. There are many hard-working individuals who choose to invest in rental properties and owning a rental property is not necessarily an indication of wealth. Many landlords are simply not in a position to provide for the needs of those who are living in their rent nor should they be required to do so.
It is unlawful for those in authority to force landlords into allowing tenants to remain in the rent when they have violated the rental agreement. If authorities are going to nullify the signed agreement, the responsibility of the rental payment should then become the responsibility of those who made the decision. The legal fees charged to pursue justice in these cases are a deterrent to landlords. How these cases are handled must be reconsidered if justice is to be achieved. Stop taking advantage of landlords. Just think about what would happen if you stopped paying your mortgage.
Lena Daniels
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.