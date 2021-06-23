To the editor:
I am an advocate against recreational animal trapping and have used the trade name NH Citizens Against Recreational Trapping for many years now. Recently a trapper from the NH Trappers Association registered the trade name — easy enough to draw conclusions why. In a quick legal battle I got the name back and his registration was discontinued.
Rep. Kevin Craig from Lancaster, an admitted Free State Project transplant, was on the trapper’s side. In a discussion forum (which I have proof of) he voiced his support and even offered help looking for an attorney to assist the trapper. He wrote “you have done good work” regarding the trapper’s registering of my trade names. Whether people are on board with trapping or not, I hope that the core residents of New Hampshire will never waver to protect my right to free speech regarding my opinions on it. Apparently Rep. Craig, since he did not like my activism and supports cruel trapping, was thrilled that I might lose my free speech platform I had built up over several years.
The Free State Project infiltrated our state on the mission that it would represent liberty for all. However, there should have been a disclaimer that it was only if they agree with you. If they don’t, they will try and assist to shut you down by any means possible. Luckily the attempt to silence me failed, but it will not be forgotten. Next time it might be you they come after if they don’t like what you are saying. Vote them out!
Kristina Snyder
Chester
