To the editor:
Having studied the annual reports and budgets since 2013 in Coos County and compared them with five other counties, I decided to run for the Register of Deeds. In deference to the current register and his excellent staff, I felt it better not to come into their busy office. COVID risks have concerned me.
People who use the Registry of Deeds regularly speak highly of the demeanor of the staff. Some talk about not being able to check on-line to see if a lien is currently on their mortgage. Many of these people do not have extra money for fees nor the gas to travel from Berlin or Pittsburg.
A comparison of fees charged in Coos to others in New Hampshire indicates no standard. Registry revenue, though, primarily comes from the commission of real estate state tax collected. Maximizing the additional fees will not make up the $100,000 deficit in the Coos budget. If more data about the records and the type of transactions processed in Coos were available, opportunities to change workflows or priorities might balance the budget. The total number of records processed in Coos is a fraction of the volume of the other counties. Other registries have deployed technology to help control costs, improve online sharing and handling documents securely.
I look forward to working with the expert professionals in the Registry to improve processes within New Hampshire laws from the “customer point of view” and deploy the resources allocated to operate the Registry more efficiently. The world is changing; we cannot ignore the new technology that could bring more economic activity to Coos.
Kathleen Kelley
Candidate for Register of Deeds
Randolph
