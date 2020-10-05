To the editor:
I believe that many people in the Republican Camp do not trust “government” and rightfully so, when policies left behind so many in Rural America.
Manufacturing closed and jobs were lost. Technology changed. Cost of living kept increasing, but minimum wage in New Hampshire at least did not keep up, we still have the lowest in our region.
Health-care costs increased. Opioids took the soul from so many friends and family members. The media drones on and on about the loss of morals on both sides of the government leadership. I hear you. I have personally tried to get involved in community development, in local government, and in relationship building in Coos County ... for much of the same reason, if the elected officials won’t do this, then I will along with my fellow neighbors.
BUT I still believe the United States needs a government that provides the laws we all abide by (even the rich and famous), I still believe that the government is the best at providing “institutions” that we as an economic unit can rely on like education, health care/Medicaid/Medicare, social security, environmental protection laws, laws that preserve our natural resources, international trade laws and protection, a currency, infrastructure like highways and broadband, military protection from international threats, and so on.
We need an educated citizenry, we need to move about the entire country freely, we need a common language, in order to creatively solve problems and develop new technology/new products.
I believe we are stronger when we work together toward a common good not when we act only on our selfish desires and greed. I believe that using fear as a tool is inefficient.
Rewarding people for doing a good job is much more efficient. I stay strongly footed in the Democrats’ camp for these reasons.
Kathleen Kelley
Randolph
