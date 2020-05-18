To the editor:
Confidential tip
Many in Berlin are not social distancing or wearing PPE. Their behavior is ill-advised during pandemic. Evidently, some are modeling Trump's reckless behaviors such as recently meeting with his cabinet but not social distancing or wearing PPE. Some folks seem to think that sunshine means the pandemic will magically disappear or are believing conspiracy theories. I am asking Berlin Daily Sun to publish more sources that encourage PPE, social distancing, and vigorous hand washing for the community's sake and to help stop spread of COVID-19. Thank you.
Berlin postal carriers
Last week I contacted and attempted to reasonably engage dialogue about why Berlin postal carriers are not wearing face masks and not social distancing with the postmaster that uses the name, "Jody." Adult male postal carrier on Main Street walked up to Middle Earth owner and handed him his mail last Friday. Neither wore face masks. I made a polite recommendation to the postmaster that his employees should be wearing PPE and social distancing. Jody immediately became belligerent over the phone and hung up, after claiming that their post office is not required by state or federal law to do so. Postmaster's choice is ill-advised. Just because the law doesn't exist, there is plenty of scientific and medical data that strongly advises both.
Berlin PD
Several officers have been seen not wearing PPE and not social distancing in public by many people. Cannot imagine why the police chief's name is listed as a lead with Jim Wheeler on the COVID-19 task force for Berlin if he's not mandating infection control among his officers. Again, it is dangerous for officers and the public if officers are flouting medical and scientific advice to social distance as much as possible and wear PPE.
Berlin Marketplace
Several millennials were seen swarming around older and disabled Berlin residents recently in store. Not sure whether it was flash-mob social media activity, but again - ill-advised. Pandemic is nothing to play games with. These younger folks can be charged by federal agents with bio-terrorism under federal anti-terrorism laws. Employees appear hesitant to speak up because all retail businesses have lost revenue since the state of emergency began, so likely they do not want to discourage customers shopping. However, they're placing emphasis on money above safety. Ill-advised.
I do not understand the developing and aggressive resistance to helping slow pandemic spread. I am fully trained healthcare professional in infection control by Lakes Region General Hospital and a legal professional.
Sources
1. sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200403132345.htm
2. healthline.com/health/cold-flu/mask#bottom-line
3, youtube.com/watch?v=DLsGJHRGB_s
4. who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/myth-busters
5. medicalnewstoday.com/articles/why-social-distancing-is-key-in-containing-the-new-coronavirus#Asymptomatic-cases-may-transmit-the-virus
6. webmd.com/lung/how-long-covid-19-lives-on-surfaces
K. Ann Campbell, LLM JD JSM BS AAS
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.