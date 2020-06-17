To the editor:
In response to "Sis Labonte's" remarks against my professional recommendations involving COVID-19 published by Berlin Sun in a recent edition:
Professional recommendation by a legal Berlin resident
My letter to the editor involving COVID-19 was a professional recommendation about an important problem. Governor Sununu's Reopening Task Force, Cynthia Harrington, Business Development Manager with The Division of Economic Development Business and Economic Affairs, State of NH, and NH state attorney general's office and I have corresponded about this issue. I remain fully dedicated to this problem in support of WHO's advisement as a scholar laureate on international diplomacy. I have been a legal resident of Berlin since June 1, 2016. Local police should not be "escorting" any legal resident from retail stores that fully comply with Governor Sununu's state-of-emergency, especially experts who publicly recommend compliance. Chris Sununu agrees. If Berlin's residents consistently wore face masks in public in respect for the health of others and practiced social distancing, Berlin Daily Sun would not have received a letter to the editor from me about this problem.
Ignorance & inciting harassment is ill-advised
Not wearing a mask during a global pandemic when the opportunity arises is deliberate endangerment of others. US residents have been provided fair warning by the US attorney general's office that intentional spread of COVID-19, which is considered a biological agent, can bring federal charges. As a legal professional, I communicate with federal agents and public officials each day about this and other current issues. Additionally, I publish a legal blog at Linkedin.com that provides data and information, facts, evidence. Moreover - since few have been tested in Berlin for COVID-19, we do not know all who carry antibodies of the virus. Published maps showing active cases do not list information about NH residents that have not been tested. Finally, I received much support for my initial published recommendation by other Berlin residents and business owners. Ignorance, public slander, and/or inciting harassment against a concerned and compliant legal professional is ill-advised, "Ms. Labonte."
Sincerely,
K. Ann Campbell, LLM, J
Berlin
