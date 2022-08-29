To the editor:

If you are concerned about the amount of solid waste that is dumped in New Hampshire from out-of-state, you are not alone. According to the proposed update of the solid waste management plan drafted by the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, about half of Granite Staters are unhappy that almost 50 percent of the waste deposited in New Hampshire is generated elsewhere.

