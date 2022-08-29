If you are concerned about the amount of solid waste that is dumped in New Hampshire from out-of-state, you are not alone. According to the proposed update of the solid waste management plan drafted by the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, about half of Granite Staters are unhappy that almost 50 percent of the waste deposited in New Hampshire is generated elsewhere.
While it is illegal for states to refuse out-of-state garbage in commercial dumps, updating the solid waste management plan offers some recourse for safely managing the trash from all sources that is maxing out New Hampshire's landfill capacity.
For example, the Concord Monitor science columnist David Brooks has highlighted the fact that "plastic recycling is a joke — a painful one," supporting the case for replacing single-use plastics with deposit glass bottles. Yet the solid waste management plan draft proposal omits any mention of a glass bottle bill, despite the success of such measures in surrounding states in reducing plastic waste and generating significant revenue.
Likewise, the Environmental Protection Agency reports that landfills are one of the largest sources of methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide and a major contributor to climate warming. While the solid waste management plan draft vaguely refers to support for state and federal climate initiatives, I would like to see a more committed statement toward setting standards and monitoring waste-generated greenhouse gas emissions that would include the combustion of any recovered landfill gas.
If you, too, are concerned about how accumulating landfill waste is impacting New Hampshire, now is the time to weigh in.
