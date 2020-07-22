To the editor:
At the July 6 Berlin City Council meeting, there was a major discussion about the urban compact expansion of Route 110. I would like to share some of my thoughts on the topic from the state’s perspective while I was the area Executive Councilor two years ago and during the time frame that these initial discussions on the topic transpired.
As I understood it at the time, there was a proposal to extend the urban compact along Route 110 from approximately the Anheuser-Busch building to the entrance of Jericho State Park in Berlin.
Berlin is one of 27 urban compact communities in the state and it is covered under RSA: 229:5, IV. The purpose of this action was to extend the compact to allow Berlin to conduct more economic development opportunities along Route 110 and to have local control over the road for future OHRV use.
In the beginning of 2018, I had a meeting with Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier and Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan on this topic. Hearing feedback after this meeting, it was understood the project needed to be in the state’s Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan for consideration and this process would start again in 2019 through the Governor's Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation (GACIT) process.
To be clear, expansions of urban compacts or having the state relinquish ownership of a road to a municipality to expand users is not uncommon. It has been done frequently throughout New Hampshire, often to assist municipalities in meeting their economic development objectives.
GACIT members are made up of the five Executive Councilors and the Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
The initial NHDOT Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan draft is reviewed by the councilors, regional planning commissions around the state provide their input, and public hearings are set up for the public in the fall. Once completed, the Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan draft goes before the governor for signature, and he then sends it off to the House and Senate Transportation Committees for review and approval. Both legislative bodies will vote on the final version and the governor will sign it.
To better understand the process, is to better understand why the Route 110 expansion project is not in the Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan.
In 2019, the North Country Council was given $6.1 million by the NHDOT to prioritize projects in the region, and they chose two: The Shelburne U.S. 2 Culvert Upgrade for Josh Brook for $2.6 million and the Gorham Route 16 retaining wall and drainage improvements for $3.4 million.
These projects matched allotted funding for the region. The Berlin Rehabilitation/Reconstruction of Route 110 to Jericho Lake Road (roadway added to the city’s urban compact) came in at a total of $12.4 million. A great project but no advocacy to move it forward as placeholder in the Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan. This was done in the case of the Conway Bypass proposal just two years earlier.
North Country economic development needs strong advocacy. The ideal situation for the Route 110 urban compact expansion project would have been for it to be in the Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan as a placeholder with the opportunity to receive funds once a major federal infrastructure funding bill is passed out of Washington, D.C. next year (a real possibility).
Unfortunately, other than the regular road maintenance on Route 110, the state is unlikely to rehabilitate the 2-mile stretch from the Anheuser-Busch building to Jericho State Park because it is not in the Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan. However, NHDOT could make improvements to Route 110 sooner in preparation of a rehabilitation project but most of this action will be driven by funding and state prioritization.
For the record, the NHDOT wants to relinquish state roads to municipalities that might be in a better situation to manage and maintain them.
The new process for the Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan begins in 2021, let’s get the Route 110 compact extension project in Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan for consideration, it's a great opportunity to add to infrastructure, economic development, property values and jobs to the North Country region.
Joseph D. Kenney
Former District 1 Executive Councilor
Wakefield
