To the editor:
Interesting how Mr. Roy is against Democratic socialism for the poor as he calls it but is OK with Trump and Republican socialism for billionaires.
Like the Trump/Republican tax cuts for billionaires, that added $7 trillion to the national debt and is still rising from it? Or tax cuts that allow billion-dollar profit-making corporations not to pay any taxes on their billions in profits. And then they get tens and even hundreds of billions of dollars in tax rebates, while a family of four, making $40,000 a year pays more in taxes than all these billion-dollar profit-making corporations combined.
Or how about the corporate socialism to the oil companies, given to them by Republican tax cuts, gouging us at the pumps and for heating oil? They get $5.8 billion a year in taxpayer hand out socialism while they reap in record profits and not even pay a dime in taxes on those profits. Matter of fact? These gas prices are the result of greed of the oil companies, as they have literally hundreds of drilling permits, but refuse to drill because that would add to the supply, which would then bring down prices. And now? We got natural gas CEO's saying their profits are not enough because the winter has not been that bad, to now they are going to cause a shortage of supply, so the prices for natural gas stay high and they can keep reaping in the profits for their billionaire CEO's and their shareholders.
And what about the taxpayer socialism Donald J. Trump sucked up? Forty million alone going to his golf courses. Ivanka got 40 million from China for seven exclusive and 49 other patents approved by China during Trump's tariff war with them.
Or how about Jared Kushner getting that $2 billion worth of socialism from the Saudis, you know, the ones who brutally murdered columnist Jamal Khashoggi?
Then, you've got the attempt at more Chinese socialism for Donald Trump to the tune of $5 billion, from a Chinese government-owned shell corporation called Digital Rights Media, that wanted to pump that $5 billion into Trump's Media Inc., but the SEC actually put a stop to that one.
In Republican speak? Socialism for the poor and middle class is evil, is wrong, should not be done. But socialism for billionaires and millionaires? Or socialism by Trump ripping off taxpayers? Why that is OK. And one should never speak of these things, because then we are the liars and the only one telling the truth are Trump and his Trumpsters.
John Adams
Jackson
