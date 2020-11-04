To the editor:
I continue to be amazed by the generosity of Berlin, Gorham and Milan people and businesses. No matter the need, individuals and business owners reach into their pockets to assist with good causes.
I moved back after retiring and became a Kiwanian. I attended events sponsored by The Kiwanis Club of Berlin and fellow clubs in Colebrook, North Conway and St. Johnsbury. Each organization was focused on supporting children and finding ways to "Make a Difference" for kids.
Due to the evolving crisis caused by COVID-19, the Berlin Club decided to cancel the eighth annual Play It Forward for the Kids Golf Tournament. Although a critical fundraiser for the club, how could our group ask fellow business leaders and friends to contribute in a time when businesses were struggling and many were unemployed?
Helmets previously purchased for the annual Bike Rodeo for youth in the three communities for biking and skate boarding were handed out by some Kiwanians and the police rather than at our typical event to prevent virus spread.
Kiwanis was also able to fund some scholarships for graduating seniors in Berlin and Gorham.
To support our annual Read Around the World program for first graders and kindergarteners in Berlin, Gorham and Milan, Kiwanis asked Berlin for permission to hold a Road Toll activity on Glen Avenue. The program gives each child an "I Learn to Read" book.
Thanks to the generosity of folks who donated to help children build reading skills, we were able to raise funds needed to support this critical program.
We are so fortunate to live in communities where people and businesses are kind, caring and generous. I am glad to have moved back to the area and proud to be a Kiwanian!
Joan Paustian
Milan
