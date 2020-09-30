To the editor:
I’ve had a Camp in Dummer for 46 years and have always enjoyed the Berlin Daily Sun. Until I recently cleared my computer cookies, I was enjoying it online from my home too.
Now it is behind a (quite expensive) paywall; $60 a year for a free paper.
I’ve arranged for Google and my other internet search engines to find all Berlin/Gorham stories, many from your paper. I won’t miss a bit of news. The only thing I’ll miss is your advertisers.
In the past, I could find firewood, carpenters, roofers and other local services in your pages. I’ll have to look elsewhere now.
For the sake of your advertisers and your part-time-resident readers (taxpayers too), consider providing your content free online as well as in print.
Jim Mesthene
Waltham, Mass.
