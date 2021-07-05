To the editor:
I would like to give a huge shout-out to Jeff Stewart and the Gorham Recreation Department, all the food vendors, the corn hole tournament organizers (my results will not be revealed, but thanks Guy Lopez for joining team BES) and especially the three bands.
All three had local roots and performed wonderfully, though I think Sons Of Alfond won the unofficial people’s choice award. I went over for a quick look and stayed for 4.5 hours.
What was so cool to see were the families that were there. As an old guy from the area it was awesome to see three and sometimes four generations of families dancing to the music and enjoying the food and playground.
This was an excellent way to start the summer, especially after the year we’ve all gone through. It was a chance to see old friends and make new ones (thanks to the two young men who were going to root for my team if we beat their father in corn hole).
It would be nice to have a few more little kids games as there were many 4 to 8-year-olds there, though all seemed to be enjoying themselves. It would also be a great way to end the summer just before school.
Anyway, it was a great time and I hope it can happen again.
Jim Couhie
Gorham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.