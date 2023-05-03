To the editor:
In January, I began my term as the representative for Grafton District 2, and quickly realized Democrats have a branding problem. I have always viewed myself as politically moderate, not totally beholden to the ideas of single party.
In Concord, I sit on the Commerce Committee, and we had a hearing on HB 227, a bill, that if enacted, would dictate the criteria banks can and cannot consider when making business loans.
During the hearing, I challenged the sponsor because the bill is very anti-free market, and I was concerned about it leading to serious governmental overreach. That evening a lobbyist who witnessed the exchange asked me if I’m a Republican. It’s funny, it was me, a Democrat, defending the free market from a bill sponsored by 11 Republicans.
Beyond the traditional culture war issues (book bans, LGBTQ+, women’s and immigration rights) where Republicans support heavy-handed government regulations, they also regularly support anti-business/anti-freedom bills.
In addition to HB 227, my committee heard HB 86, HB 225, and HB 304, all Republican-sponsored bills that would have applied additional, unnecessary regulations on businesses or individuals. In contrast, it was a Democrat who sponsored HB 167, which removed undue regulations on nano breweries.
Finally, let’s remember that cannabis legalization passed because an overwhelming majority (88 percent) of Democrats voted with a slight majority (54 percent) of Republicans to expand freedom. Democrats are branded as anti-business and heavy on regulation, in reality many Democrats are working to cut red tape and expand personal freedom.
Jared Sullivan
Bethelehem
