To the editor:
I read today with sadness the edition of Nov. 12 in regard to the response of our community to the COVID-19 pandemic regarding steps the community could take to attempt to control the spread of the pandemic and whether the city of Berlin had the right to make steps mandatory that could protect our citizens.
Some people apparently feel that if the city of Berlin mandates the wearing of masks in public places, it is taking away their freedom to make their own choices. What does this mean? If individuals made the simple choice to wear a mask and distance from others, the question would be moot.
Yet, many in our community choose not to wear masks. In that, those people put at risk the very lives of others! Do you really believe that the individuals who are in power do not have the right, in fact the obligation, to require you to shape up and consider others? Is it really so difficult to put on a simple mask?! People die from the effects of this pandemic; people who survive often deal with side effects for the remainder of their lives. That is established information. It is true! My God, what are you thinking?
Here I am, a 73-year-old with Type I diabetes for 63 years, a heart condition requiring a pacemaker, and a near-death experience within the last five years due to an aggressive pneumonia. I am greatly at risk to die as a result of contacting COVID-19 and experiencing its symptoms. I do not feel I could survive.
Now, you may not care at all if I die, but what about your friend or family member with no issues who contracts COVID-19, survives the virus but spends the remainder of their life with the side effects — heart condition, respiratory difficulty? What about the children, whose long-term effects have not yet been established?
I ask you: How can you be so selfish? How can you not care about anything but your infringed-upon freedoms? I ask you to remember that we are all brothers and sisters in this human race. That means that we should take care of each other. Why would we not do this? The only thing standing in the way of our doing this is our perception that we are more important than anyone else. Please consider this. I fear that we may totally miss the mark if we care only for ourselves.
Jacquelyn Willey
Berlin
