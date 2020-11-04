To the editor:
At Guardian Angel Thrift Shop, our primary responsibility is to serve the community by providing an opportunity to recycle and purchase needed items at a reasonable price. This year has been difficult for us all. Having been closed for months while still needing to meet expenses, coupled with the uncertainty of the pandemic, it is with a heavy heart we announce that we will not be providing Christmas baskets this year.
We pray that things may be different in the future.
Guardian Angel Thrift Shop Board
Berlin
