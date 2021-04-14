To the editor:
There is a misunderstood and often ignored resource in the North Country for people struggling with mental health and/or substance abuse issues. They are peer support centers, and they are located in Berlin, Colebrook, Conway, and Littleton. Together, they make up the Alternative Life Center (ALC.) This is not a new agency; they have been here for 15 years or more.
The Alternative Life Center’s mission is “to provide a sanctuary where people 18 years old and older learn to create a personal vision leading to their own recovery. This journey to recovery occurs in a compassionate atmosphere through education, peer support, sharing of common experiences and utilizing individual as well as community resources.”
The Alternative Life Centers offer non-medical support. This is done with people with lived experiences. People who are working on their own recovery. You are not told what is wrong with you, and how someone else can fix you. You will find they focus on peer relationships — working with what is strong, not what someone else perceives as wrong.
All of these centers strive to create an atmosphere of acceptance and growth. All of the centers are slightly different from each other, reflecting the local environment and needs. They provide groups—both educational and support, one-on-one support, monthly educational speakers, and other activities. Each center is member run. This means members, for example, decide what groups/topics are offered. This input is done during member meetings. They also operate a warmline from 6 to 9 p.m. every night. The number is (866) 447-1765.
We see each of the centers as a garden. Every person that enters with a seed. Each member’s seed is different. The center provides the soil, and each person takes care of it. What is interesting is that each plant is different — just as each person is. Recovery is like that plant, it looks differently for everyone, but it is possible for all. Some plants grow slowly, others grow quickly, some grow tall, and others grow vines—but everyone that enters is given the opportunity and the support to grow. Many of us think of that growth as our individual, self-defined recovery.
Ellen Tavino
Serenity Steps (Alternative Life Center)
Berlin
