Media literacy, in the modern age, is a crucial intelligence skill that one develops by being trained to recognize and decipher misinformation/disinformation.
This mind craft is now being introduced in high schools and college level classrooms as the new hot topic in mass communications studies. One does not need to enroll and attend a class in order to improve one’s media literacy. Varying sources and reading texts with differing opinions unlocks the gate to enhanced perception.
How thankful I am for the media diligence provided by former state Rep. Katherine Rogers, who would gather and compile media sources into a list of “must reads” and share these agreeing and opposing articles to her subscribed media list.
Rogers passed away last year. Her gifts and talents are sorely missed. She inspired me to share articles of interest with members of the Coos County Democratic Party. The New Hampshire Democratic Party offers a similar service and I do read most of what they distribute, but the subject matter is often of bias and redundant.
There are so many “actual” journalists in the mix who are not media personalities. Many news sources today are an outright parody of the craft of news gathering and fact checking. With the internet, anyone can produce a blog of useful or useless information. With the launch of ChatGPT in November, content is now easily AI (Artificial Intelligence) generated. The amazing feature is that AI is extremely correct in its fact gathering, more so than humans on any given day. This is not to say that we are about to be replaced by a chat bot. Put your tiki torches away.
However, what is written matters not if it is never read.
I was told by a candidate for state rep that she “didn’t have time to read shared articles because she dedicates her time to three newspapers per day.” What if those three sources are biased and their reporting is not based in reality?
Perception is everything. Perception is easy to craft and mold by media sources. We have heard the battle cries for years from the GOP of the bias of the mainstream media. I agree.
The false perception that we are on the verge of tipping into a recession is a self own by the popular media. The media engages in “the sky is falling” sound bites, capturing the attention of the media illiterate. The American people are saturated with the agenda-setting theory that the media leads the headline. It does.
The absolute lunacy in the coverage of the Chinese spy balloon made me wonder if no one listened in eighth grade science with regard to the meteorological jet stream or the physics of bullets going up eventually come down.
America’s media-induced, paranoia-filled reaction was mind boggling and embarrassing. If the coverage was AI, instead of human, talking head induced, we would have been correctly informed with indisputable facts.
It is only by varying trusted and vetted sources that we can emerge high and dry with the perspective that all is not as it seems. Giving our media literacy over to pundits sitting on sound stages churning out disinformation, accepting posted material on social media with disregard for the source material, listening to unqualified motormouths on talk radio fill heads with meaningless rage is exactly why we live in a media-augmented world.
Augmented reality is the layering of digital material over our perceived reality. Virtual reality is total immersion into a virtual world detached from reality. While these are both amazing emergences in the Digital Age, I prefer to be grounded in actual reality, with solid sources and qualified media generators.
Elizabeth Ruediger
Dummer
