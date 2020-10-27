To the editor:
Today, around the world, demagogues appeal to our worst instincts. Conspiracy theories once confined to the fringe, are going mainstream. It is as if the age of reason, the era of evidential argument has ended and our knowledge is increasingly delegitimized and scientific consensus is dismissed.
Democracy, which relies on shared truths, is in retreat and autocracy, which depends on shared lies, is on the march. Fake news out performs real news because studies show that lies spread faster than truth. On the internet, everything can appear as randomly legitimate.
The rantings of a lunatic can seem as credible as the findings of a Nobel Prize winner.
Voltaire was right when he said that “those who can make you believe absurdities can make to commit atrocities.”
In the end, it all comes down to what kind of world we want. If we prioritize truth over lies, tolerance over prejudice, empathy over indifference and experts over ignorance, maybe, just maybe, we can save democracy, we can still have a place for free speech and free expression, right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Today, these rights are threatened by hate, conspiracy and lies. The ultimate aim of society should be to make sure people are not targeted, not harassed, not murdered because of who they are, where they come from, who they love and how they pray. — Sacha Baron Cohen.
Now, please tuck your shirt in and go vote.
Elizabeth Ruediger
Dummer
