To the editor:
I’m voting for Sue Ford, Democratic candidate for N.H. Senate District 1 (Coos and Grafton) and other Democrats on the ballot, including Edith Tucker, running for District 5 in the House.
Their priorities they share will benefit North Country residents and others.
Ford supports strengthening public education. She wants North Country children to get equal educational opportunity. She has supported policies changing the way education is funded, easing the property tax burden. Last session, she voted supporting an educational funding task force. Now she is needed while the Legislature works to implement task force recommendations.
She has significant experience in budgeting, first as a school administrator, and then during her eight years in the N.H. House. The state has a tough task grappling with competing budget priorities. We need her skill finding the right path to fairly fund North Country’s needs.
She will work hard to ensure all residents have access to good health care, whether supplied via employers, Medicaid, Medicare, or the Affordable Care Act. This is particularly important now, due to COVID.
Let’s not forget about mental health services for people struggling with addictions. Ford supports expanding treatment options to fight opioid addiction, and implementing substance abuse education in schools. Let’s decrease addiction by providing education to prevent it before it starts! Also, she co-sponsored and worked hard to pass a bill so foster children can now receive important services all the way until they turn 21.
She will work for a fair living wage for all residents. No one can support a family on $7.25 an hour. People should not have to work two or three jobs. North Country workers deserve decent pay.
Please vote Democrat.
Elizabeth P. Hess, Ph.D. Clinical psychologist
Randolph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.