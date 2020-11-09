To the editor:
Please join me to say: No more!
No more dumping of solid waste from New England cities and southern New Hampshire communities in our White Mountain towns.
The state can take a stand right now by rejecting plans by Casella Waste Systems to build a massive landfill in Dalton.
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services must insist on solid waste management protocols protecting the land, water, quality of life and health of the people of New Hampshire.
It has been clear to the Legislature and attentive citizens for the past 30 years that landfilling is the least desired means of dealing with our own waste.
DES’ mission is “to help sustain a high quality of life for all citizens by protecting and restoring the environment and public health in New Hampshire.” That mission says nothing about fostering the economic advantage of commercial landfill corporations like Casella.
Casella has exploited a void in regulatory capacity and political willpower for decades in New Hampshire.
The solution to our waste disposal needs is not Casella, which currently brings trash to its Bethlehem facility from out-of-state communities and scores of towns and cities located below Franconia Notch, and now wants to do the same to Dalton.
Now is the time for DES decision-makers reviewing the Dalton landfill to fulfill their mission “to protect and restore the environment and public health.”
Board members: Sarah Doucette, Gary Ghioto, Erik Johnson, Mary Menzies, Tom Tower, Stephen Walker
NCABC was formed in 2008 and works to advance initiatives and policies that balance the natural attributes and economic interests of Coos and northern Grafton counties. For more information about the organization, visit northcountryabc.net or find us on Facebook and Twitter.
Eliot Wessler, president, North Country Alliance for Balanced Change
Whitefield
