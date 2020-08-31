To the editor:
Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of House Bill 687, the “red flag law,” is both disappointing and ill-advised. This legislation would save lives.
HB 687 would have allowed immediate family members and law enforcement officials to petition a court to temporarily keep guns out of the hands of someone in crisis, who poses an immediate threat to themselves of others.
This law included robust due process protections and would not infringe significantly on Second Amendment rights.
On average, 121 people per year die from gun suicide in New Hampshire. In the U.S. as a whole, the gun suicide rate is 10 times that of other developed countries. Common sense laws like universal background checks and red flag legislation are supported by a large majority of Americans, and would be at least a first step in curbing the epidemic of gun deaths in the United States.
Instead of acting to save lives, Gov. “Mr. Veto” Sununu kowtows to the gun lobby and the gun rights radicals. It’s irresponsible and shameful.
Dr. Thomas Meredith
Milan
