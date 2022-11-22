To the editor:

After occupying Crimea in 2014 without any pushback from world powers, President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine in the east in 2022. He and his puppet advisors thought the Russian military would quickly vanquish Ukraine, but the Ukrainians, with equipment support from NATO, have put up fierce resistance.

