Those of us who subscribe to Spectrum have been going through a lot lately. For several weeks and months, FOX News 28 on our TV has been targeted almost daily, whether we lose the picture, voice or both. It happens way too often and cannot be blamed on the weather all the time.
Our local Spectrum office closed in November 2020, and we have a real problem reaching anyone for answers.
The area could really use another provider other than Spectrum. For all the money we pay monthly, we are certainly being shortchanged.
Donald M. Bisson
Berlin
