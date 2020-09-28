To the editor:
Former Executive Councilor Joe Kenney was very active when he held that official position. He was very helpful to me on several occasions regarding helping people in this area who had lots of serious issues and he helped get them answers. He follows through with action and results, not like most others who talk a big game but do not follow up.
Through the years, he has been a tireless worker for us in this area. He has not forgotten the voters, campaigning in this massive district, all three northern counties and so, so many towns.
I am very proud to have him as a friend and someone that will fight for us and not forget the North Country.
I urge the voters in this area to support him with your vote.
Donald M. Bisson
Berlin
