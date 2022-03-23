Legislators, stop undermining public education. As an employer who hires publishing staff, I need highly qualified people with art backgrounds, literate in computer technology, and team players. I need people who are creative and curious. These are skills learned through different paths of learning.
HB 1671 reduces state adequacy funding to local public schools to cover only English, math, science, and social studies curriculum and let towns determine if they want to cover art, music, computer science, and physical education through local taxes. History has shown that a society that eliminates art and music and physical activity, dies.
Children learn in many different ways. They develop their brains through art and music, which creates nerve synapses and improves learning. In this age of cellphones and computers, children need to experience physical activity too. Our public schools educate all children in all disciplines regardless of income or family experiences to prepare them to become productive adults.
Our public schools equalize these opportunities for all children. Children in public schools become exposed to skiing and skating, basketball, importance of physical activity, musical instruments, singing and have gone on to become musicians and teachers of music; artists, and coaches and active members of their communities. This bill discriminates against New Hampshire children who live in property-poor town or in low-income families.
New Hampshire communities and its children lose. Please contact your legislators to oppose this bill so that all children receive the same opportunities in public schools no matter where they live and the state provides the adequate funds that are needed.
