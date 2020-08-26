To the editor:
If elected, here is what I will do:
I will oppose any new taxes. No state income tax, no state sales tax, no canoe tax, no nothing. We have operated the state of New Hampshire for many many years on the taxes we have. We ought to keep on doing it. Money is better spent by those who earn it, rather than by government.
There ought to be a law, against robocalling. I will introduce a bill to outlaw robocalling. First, I would require the phone companies to tighten up security of the Caller ID system. It is too easily spoofed. With a working Caller ID, we could tell friends from foes before we pick up the phone. Then define robocalling as a crime. Placing a cold call is robocalling if the caller uses the opportunity to sell stuff, advocate for causes, or impersonates the IRS, Social Security, your bank or any other institution. Installing and servicing equipment used for robocalling is robocalling. Speaking live over the phone or making a recording that is played over the phone is robocalling. Or failure to answer after ringing your phone.
After defining and outlawing robocalling, I would spell out penalties. Was it just up to me I could get really medieval and go for cruel and unusual punishment. But since I live in 21st century America penalties would be limited to jail terms of months or a year or two. I will grant you that it will take careful writing to avoid tangling with the First Amendment, the one about freedom of speech, but it can be done.
I just heard that New Hampshire Fish and Game forbids the use of electric trolling motors on many lakes and ponds. This is not right. The motors are very quiet, not very fast and allow people who are no longer up for rowing or paddling to enjoy the water and to enjoy fishing. I will sponsor a bill to allow trolling motors on all New Hampshire waters.
I believe in a freedom to make a living. I am against requiring licenses to engage in certain activities. I think anyone ought to be able to do anything that is legal without a state license. I will sponsor a bill to repeal licensing of barbers and hair dressers. I am sure there are other license requirements and I will work to remove them as well. I suppose it is reasonable to require licenses for doctors and lawyers, but that is about it.
New Hampshire electric rates are too darn high. They suck too much money out of my pocket and the high rates drive industry and employment out of New Hampshire. One reason our electric rates are so high is we tax electric generation. Repeal all taxes on electric generation. And sponsor another bill to eliminate the Alternate Compliance Payment of $55 a Megawatt Hour. That will save 5 cents a kilowatt hour on my electric bill.
I am a gun owner. I am an NRA member. Where I live I have the occasional black bear strolling up and down my driveway. I will oppose any gun control bills that will come up.
It is the year of the U.S. Census, which means we will have to do some redistricting in New Hampshire to keep things even. I will propose a policy of “one seat for each district.” Right now we have districts with three or four or more seats. I would divide all the big multi-seat districts into smaller districts, each one supporting one seat. And I would eliminate the “floaterial” districts, which have as many as half a dozen different towns in the district supporting just one house seat. Lets make all the districts the same, one seat, and as small and compact a district as possible.
David J. Starr, Senator, District 1, running for re-election
Franconia
