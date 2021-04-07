To the editor:
Whoa! In January, Gov. Chris Sununu included in Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccinations, out-of-state ski patrol volunteers at his family-owned ski resort at Waterville Valley. These young people volunteer to help out and get free skiing in return. State law does not consider ski patrollers emergency medical providers. But Sununu put them ahead of teachers, who were allocated to Phase 2.
However, now because of an abundance of vaccine in the state, all people ages 16 and over will become eligible in the coming week — except for out-of-state college students.
New Hampshire ranks 50th among states in its taxpayer support for higher education. Sununu has declared that these students, who with their higher tuition bear a significant share of the cost of our higher education, are not eligible to be vaccinated here and must travel back to their own states (twice) to receive the vaccination!
Putting aside the hypocrisy of a convenient interpretation of residency and rules to suit Sununu’s needs, what about the safety of the professors, in-state students, and other workers at the colleges not to mention the residents in host towns, such as Durham Keene, Plymouth, Hanover, New London, etc.?
Sometimes it is hard to fathom the machinations and motives of the Republican mind.
Cynthia Muse
Rye
