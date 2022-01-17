To the editor:
Democracy is under attack. We saw what happened on Jan. 6. Too many Republican lawmakers have tried to overturn the will of the people. In state legislatures, including Georgia, Texas and Arizona, Republicans have pushed for laws that would allow legislatures to pick their own winners, regardless of what voters have already decided.
Here in New Hampshire, Republicans in Concord are trying to gerrymander their way to power. For folks in the North Country, this means that Berlin will no longer have its own representative, instead combining the district with Jefferson. Milan would be placed with Pittsburg. One of our U.S. House districts is being changed to make it safe for an extremist Republican. The list of examples continues.
We have a proud history of democracy in New Hampshire. Redistricting should not be partisan. Voters should pick their representatives. Republicans are trying to turn our system upside down. Republican attempts to gerrymander their way to power will diminish the voice of the North Country, undercut non-partisanship and are an affront to our state’s proud democratic traditions.
Public statements of support by our governor and others for nonpartisan redistricting are not followed by meaningful actions. We can only hope that this will change. Democracy is more important than politics.
I am proud that Sen. Maggie Hassan is calling for legislation to protect our democracy, with a simple majority vote in the Senate. Granite Staters have a leader in Sen. Hassan who will stick up for our democracy and make sure everyone’s voice, including those in the North Country, are heard.
It is time to stand up and protect Democracy.
Charlie Cotton
Chair, Kilkenny Democrats
At-Large, Coos County Democrats
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.