To the editor:
Dear owners of Gorham dogs,
Hi it’s Fido here again; I’m begging all Gorham fur baby owners to please register us with the Gorham Town Clerk.
I understand that in May, the Gorham Town Clerk is required to issue a Dog Warrant for all unlicensed dogs living in Gorham. What that means is:
1. It will cost owners more money for a late registration.
2. The Gorham Police will be coming to your house.
Be sure to bring up-to-date rabies certificate and the appropriate fee.
So please, please register your furry best friends. Remember we dogs are the ones who love you no matter what and are always happy to see you!
Love and thanks, Fido.
Carol Porter
Gorham
