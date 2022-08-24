To the editor:
Congratulations to the city of Berlin for their efforts and awarded federal funds to rebuild their city streets, sidewalks and some parking areas with radiant heat to melt snow.
To the editor:
Congratulations to the city of Berlin for their efforts and awarded federal funds to rebuild their city streets, sidewalks and some parking areas with radiant heat to melt snow.
On the other hand, shame on our elected and appointed officials for using these tax dollars under the “rural” infrastructure build back America program in such a way.
For example, the town of Stow, Maine, just over the border from New Hampshire and connected to the White Mountain National Forest is a true “rural” community with population approximately 450 and a non-industrial tax base. The town has seen each mile of its 9 miles of town road deteriorate to unsafe conditions for the last 15 years-plus.
Efforts by current and past select boards cannot keep up with the failed infrastructure. The town, as is the case with most rural communities in the USA does not have the capabilities to develop, submit and implement DOT grant proposals. Lack of state and local county support or knowledge and a low voter population make it easy for the governors, senators and elected officials to spend their time and effort elsewhere trying to get reelected.
Depending on which report you read it appears that Berlin will receive more than $12 million from the DOT. To heat roads and sidewalks and melt snow. This is a city of greater than 9,500 people with a public works department that maintains the current infrastructure of roads and services year-round.
Stow, Maine, on the other hand has no public works or road department and has not had a road rebuilt and paved in over 15 years. The town has just under 9 miles of town road. That $12 million to heat the roads and melt snow and ice in Berlin could just about rebuild every single mile of Stow roads to safe and federal standards. Just take a ride over Union Hill Road in Stow on your way to Evans Notch and the beautiful White Mountain national forest. If your vehicle survives the ride your kidneys surely will not.
Now Secretary of the Transportation Pete Buttigieg is not really at fault for not knowing this, but he should be asked if he really knows where rural communities in the Northeast are and he should make that drive because as nice as the program in Berlin will be, it is not helping the infrastructure in rural America.
And just a crazy thought here — if the biomass plant has all this excess wasted heat output, would it not serve the community more to heat the schools, municipal buildings, senior centers and hospitals reducing the cost to taxpayers?
Bob Andrews
Stow, Maine
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.